Lion Group airlines to move to Changi Airport T4 on 11-Nov-2025

Changi Airport Group planned a SGD3 billion investment across Terminals 1 to 4, including a new check-in row with 'Fast and Seamless Travel' self-service systems at Terminal 4, set to boost check-in capacity by around 15% and support increased demand until Terminal 5 opens in the mid-2030s1. Lion Air Group previously announced the move to Terminal 4 would occur from Nov-20252. Batik Air confirmed new Singapore routes from December 20253.