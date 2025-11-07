Lion Group airlines to move to Changi Airport T4 on 11-Nov-2025
Lion Group confirmed (06-Nov-2025) Batik Air (Indonesia), Batik Air (Malaysia) and Thai Lion Air will transfer operations from Terminal 3 to Terminal 4 at Singapore Changi Airport on 11-Nov-2025. Lion Group and Changi Airport Group are preparing to implement Changi's 'Fast and Seamless Travel' automated self-service system for Batik and Thai Lion passengers. The parties are conducting gradual operational testing. Lion Group airlines serve Singapore from Denpasar, Jakarta, Medan, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok, with plans to add routes from Ipoh, Penang and Subang on 08-Dec-2025. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]
Background ✨
Changi Airport Group planned a SGD3 billion investment across Terminals 1 to 4, including a new check-in row with 'Fast and Seamless Travel' self-service systems at Terminal 4, set to boost check-in capacity by around 15% and support increased demand until Terminal 5 opens in the mid-2030s1. Lion Air Group previously announced the move to Terminal 4 would occur from Nov-20252. Batik Air confirmed new Singapore routes from December 20253.