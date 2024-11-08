Changi Airport Group to invest USD2.3bn into Singapore Changi Airport terminal improvements

Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) announced (07-Nov-2024) Changi Airport Group plans to invest SGD3 billion (USD2.27 billion) into improvements at Terminals 1 to 4 at Singapore Changi Airport. The investments will be made over the next six years and will include the following:

Replacement of various Skytrain subsystems, including signalling and communications, which are nearing end-of-life. New cars will also be added to increase capacity;

Upgrade of the Terminal 3 baggage handling system and the new Terminal 1 to 3 inter-terminal baggage conveyance system. The upgrade includes a revamp of the airport's Early Bag Storage subsystem that will increase capacity by 60%;

Construction of a new rooftop inter-terminal baggage conveyance system connecting Terminal 1 to Terminal 3, creating a second pathway for baggage to be transferred between the two terminals;

Construction of a new check-in row in Terminal 4, integrating 'Fast and Seamless Travel' facilities comprising self-service check-in kiosks and automated bag drops. The new facilities are set to increase the terminal's check-in capacity by approximately 15%;

Expansion of Terminal 1 Arrival Immigration Halls, relieving key bottlenecks for arrival clearance. This will increase the capacity of Terminal 1's East and West arrival immigration halls by almost 60%;

Strengthening of airside infrastructure, including the reinforcement of taxiways and upgrade of contact stands to support Boeing 777-9 operations;

777-9 operations; Construction of new airside facilities including remote aircraft parking stands that can be used for both passenger and cargo aircraft, increasing the total number of aircraft stands to more than 200. A taxiway will also be extended to connect the new facilities to the rest of the airport;

Refurbishment of Terminal 3 systems and facilities;

Investment into staff facilities including new refresh pods, enhanced lightning shelters and improved staff lounges and rest areas.

CAG will gradually increase airport charges from 2025 to 2030 to fund the investments and subsidise higher operating costs. To assist airlines with the transition, CAG will grant a 50% rebate on increases in landing, parking and aerobridge (LPA) charges for the first six months. The investments will enable Singapore Changi Airport to remain competitive and meet increased travel demand prior to the opening of Terminal 5 in the mid 2030s. [more - original PR]