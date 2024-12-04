LEVEL obtains AOC, becomes independent airline

LEVEL completed (03-Dec-2024) its transition to an autonomous airline, having obtained its air operator's certificate (AOC) and operating licence, completing the process announced in Nov-2023. The milestone transitions LEVEL from a commercial brand operated by Iberia to an independent entity within IAG, enabling the airline to manage its own operations, results and processes. The certification confirms compliance with safety and financial sustainability standards. LEVEL has now commenced final procedures to obtain operational permits for services to Argentina, Chile and the US, which are expected to conclude in 2025. Once completed, LEVEL will operate with the IATA code 'LL' and the ICAO code 'LVL', with 'Dalí' as its call sign, reflecting its Catalan roots. The certification is expected to generate economic benefits for Catalonia, including job creation, with LEVEL doubling its office staff in 2024 and incorporating dedicated technical crews and cabin staff. LEVEL plans to expand its fleet to seven A330-200s in the coming weeks, with eight aircraft expected by 2026. The airline will continue its strategy of strengthening Barcelona's connectivity to key airports in the Americas, such as its current destination cities of New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Buenos Aires, and Santiago de Chile. [more - original PR - Spanish]