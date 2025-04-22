LATAM Airlines and PROMPERU to promote tourism to Peru in seven markets
LATAM Airlines and Peru's Export and Tourism Promotion Commission (PROMPERU) signed (21-Apr-2025) an agreement to collaborate towards the promotion of Peru as a tourist destination in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Spain, US and Mexico. The campaign will include a presence on digital platforms such as Google, YouTube and TikTok, as well as an outdoor marketing scheme via a screen installed on a boat touring Miami Bay. The initiative will aim to create over 796 million advertising impressions between Apr-2025 and Jun-2025, with a focus on Arequipa, Cusco and Lima. Chile, the US and Ecuador are Peru's three largest tourist source markets, while Brazil, Colombia, Spain and Mexico are among the top 10. [more - original PR - Spanish]
Background ✨
Peru's Ministry of Transport and Communications reported that air passenger numbers to and from Lima reached 23.7 million from Jan to Nov-2024, surpassing 2019 levels by 2%, with Cusco and Arequipa being key domestic destinations1. SKY Airline also signed an agreement to promote Peru in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and the US, focusing on Arequipa, Cusco, and Lima until Jun-20252.