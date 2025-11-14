Loading
Laos Government to sell 49% stake in Lao Airlines to COMAC

Laos' Government agreed (13-Nov-2025) to sell a 49% stake in Lao Airlines to COMAC, with the state to retain the remaining 51% share. As previously reported by CAPA, COMAC had proposed to hold at least a 51% stake in the carrier and requested Lao Airlines' existing debts be excluded from the venture deal. COMAC delivered one C909 to Lao Airlines on 30-Mar-2025. [more - Aviation Week]

Background ✨

Lao Airlines received its first COMAC C909 on lease in Mar-2025, followed by a second in Sep-2025, and has deployed the type on domestic routes as well as on Vientiane-Bangkok Suvarnabhumi service, marking the aircraft's debut in Thailand1 2 3 4. COMAC had initially sought a majority stake and requested exclusion of Lao Airlines' existing debts from the deal5.

