Lao Airlines, via its official Twitter account, announced (22-Apr-2021) plans to suspend all domestic flights from 22-Apr-2021 to 05-May-2021 in compliance with an order from Laos' Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh. The Government announced the closure of its borders and a two week lockdown in Vientiane in response to an outbreak of COVID-19 linked to Thailand (The Diplomat, 23-Apr-2021).