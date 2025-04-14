Loading
Korean Air expects growing demand and strong year-on-year bookings

Korean Air provided (11-Apr-2025) the following business outlook:

  • Demand expected to grow, driven by the holidays in May-2025 and the beginning of the peak travel season;
  • Year-on-year bookings remain strong on short and mid haul leisure routes. The carrier will focus on enhancing profitability amid political and economic uncertainties;
  • Solid performance is expected, with strong outbound demand from Korea on Southeast Asia, China and Japan routes:
    • Americas: Strong inbound demand to Korea from international students during summer break;
    • Europe: Strong demand boosted by the late Apr-2025 Easter holidays and May-2025 long weekend;
    • Southeast Asia/Oceania: Bookings remain robust on Oceania and Southeast Asia leisure routes;
    • China: Heightened competition from increased China-US nonstop services vs strong Korean travel demand with visa free entry policy;
    • Japan: In addition to strong outbound, inbound demand recovery is expected to continue;
  • The carrier plans to maximise revenue by expanding capacity in high demand markets with new and charters. The carrier is launching services to Kobe (Apr-2025), Tbilisi, Yerevan, Toyama and Okinawa. [more - original PR]

