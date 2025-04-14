14-Apr-2025 12:35 PM
Korean Air expects growing demand and strong year-on-year bookings
Korean Air provided (11-Apr-2025) the following business outlook:
- Demand expected to grow, driven by the holidays in May-2025 and the beginning of the peak travel season;
- Year-on-year bookings remain strong on short and mid haul leisure routes. The carrier will focus on enhancing profitability amid political and economic uncertainties;
- Solid performance is expected, with strong outbound demand from Korea on Southeast Asia, China and Japan routes:
- Americas: Strong inbound demand to Korea from international students during summer break;
- Europe: Strong demand boosted by the late Apr-2025 Easter holidays and May-2025 long weekend;
- Southeast Asia/Oceania: Bookings remain robust on Oceania and Southeast Asia leisure routes;
- China: Heightened competition from increased China-US nonstop services vs strong Korean travel demand with visa free entry policy;
- Japan: In addition to strong outbound, inbound demand recovery is expected to continue;
- The carrier plans to maximise revenue by expanding capacity in high demand markets with new and charters. The carrier is launching services to Kobe (Apr-2025), Tbilisi, Yerevan, Toyama and Okinawa. [more - original PR]