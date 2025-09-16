KLM plans 161 destinations and 6% capacity increase for winter 2025/26

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines announced (15-Sep-2025) plans to operate to 161 destinations in winter 2025/26, including 92 in Europe and 69 intercontinental. The carrier will increase seat capacity by 6% year-on-year, providing 28% more seats to India and 17% more seats to the Caribbean. Highlights include:

New services: Kittila: Weekly from late Nov-2025; Barbados and Georgetown: Three times weekly; Hyderabad: Three times weekly;

Additional frequencies: Delhi: Up to 10 times weekly from early Jan-2026 to late Feb-2026; Panama : Up to 10 times weekly from early Jan-2026 to late Feb-2026; Bangkok: Up to 10 times weekly from mid Dec-2025; Curaçao : Up to 11 times weekly; Cape Town: Up to 11 times weekly;

Extending seasonal services: Exeter: Daily; Ljubljana: Daily; San Diego: Three times weekly from late Feb-2026; Ibiza: During Nov-2025 and Dec-2025, and from Feb-2026 to Mar-2026.



KLM also plans to increase frequencies to Boston, Miami, Portland, San Francisco, Bangalore, Aruba, São Paulo, Lima, San José, Naples, Athens, Bordeaux, Gothenburg, Poznan, Cork, Leeds and Vienna. KLM expects to receive its 15th Boeing 787-10 and three new A321neos in winter 2025/26. [more - original PR]