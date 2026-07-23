Joby Aviation and Virgin Atlantic Airways formlise air taxi partnership for UK operations
Joby Aviation and Virgin Atlantic Airways signed (22-Jul-2026) a definitive agreement to formalise a partnership announced in 2025, which will support the introduction of Joby's air taxi services to the UK. The multi-year agreement builds on Joby's existing exclusivity arrangement with Delta Air Lines. London Heathrow Airport and Manchester Airport are expected to be among the primary UK connection points, with plans to extend service across the UK over time. Virgin Atlantic will offer Joby's air taxi service through its booking platforms, including mobile app and website, enabling UK travellers to book a seamless air taxi connection alongside their long haul flights. Joby will retain sole responsibility for aircraft operations, route management and securing UK Civil Aviation Authority regulatory approvals, while Virgin Atlantic will support infrastructure integration and customer acquisition at both hubs. [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Joby previously partnered with Virgin Atlantic to launch UK air taxi services from London Heathrow and Manchester, with Virgin supporting marketing, regulator engagement and landing-infrastructure development, while customers could reserve seats via Virgin’s digital channels.1 2 Joby also applied for UK certification of its five-seat eVTOL, enabling concurrent validation by the UK CAA alongside its US FAA programme.3 4