IndiGo to discontinue widebody operations from Oct-2026
IndiGo announced (31-Jul-2026) plans to discontinue widebody operations from 25-Oct-2026 and conclude its damp lease agreement with Norse Atlantic Airways from 25-Oct-2026, due to a challenging operating environment triggered by ongoing geopolitical tensions. IndiGo plans to operate Mumbai-Amsterdam service with A321XLR from 25-Oct-2026. The airline will temporarily discontinue services to London Heathrow until A350-900s are delivered. IndiGo entered a damp lease agreement for six Boeing 787-9s with Norse Atlantic Airways in early 2025, with the objective to commence limited long haul operations and establish brand presence in preparation for A350 operations. The agreement allowed IndiGo to launch services to the UK and Europe. IndiGo SVP planning and revenue management Abhijit Dasgupta said: "We remain firmly committed to expanding our global footprint across key mid and long haul markets. We will continue to strengthen our European network through services using the Airbus A321XLR, while maintaining internal momentum to prepare for our own widebody services in line with our long-term international ambitions". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
IndiGo adjusted its 787-9 long haul schedule in 2026, suspending Mumbai-Copenhagen from 17-Feb-2026 and cutting frequencies on Delhi-Manchester and Delhi-London Heathrow, citing airspace closures, airport congestion and on time performance issues1. It later returned one ACMI 787-9 to Norse after suspending Manchester services until 31-Aug-2026, with IndiGo SVP network planning and revenue management Abhijit Dasgupta citing longer routings and sharply higher costs2. IndiGo also received its first A321XLR on 07-Jan-2026 and launched Athens from Mumbai and Delhi later that month3 4.