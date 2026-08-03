IndiGo to discontinue widebody operations from Oct-2026

IndiGo adjusted its 787-9 long haul schedule in 2026, suspending Mumbai-Copenhagen from 17-Feb-2026 and cutting frequencies on Delhi-Manchester and Delhi-London Heathrow, citing airspace closures, airport congestion and on time performance issues1. It later returned one ACMI 787-9 to Norse after suspending Manchester services until 31-Aug-2026, with IndiGo SVP network planning and revenue management Abhijit Dasgupta citing longer routings and sharply higher costs2. IndiGo also received its first A321XLR on 07-Jan-2026 and launched Athens from Mumbai and Delhi later that month3 4.