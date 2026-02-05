5-Feb-2026 11:17 AM
IndiGo temporarily revises services to Denmark and the UK due to punctuality issues
IndiGo announced (04-Feb-2026) plans to implement the following temporary schedule changes to its long haul international services operated with Boeing 787-9 equipment, due to recent issues with on time performance stemming from regional airspace closures and congestion at airports:
- Mumbai-Copenhagen: Suspend service from 17-Feb-2026 until further notice;
- Delhi-Manchester: Reduce frequency from five to four times weekly, effective from 07-Feb-2026, further reduce frequency to three times weekly, effective from 19-Feb-2026;
- Delhi-London Heathrow: Reduce frequency from five to four times weekly, effective from 09-Feb-2026. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
IndiGo was the sole scheduled operator on the Mumbai-Copenhagen and Delhi-Manchester routes, both of which were launched with Boeing 787-9 equipment in late 2025 as part of its long haul expansion. The Mumbai-Copenhagen service marked its third long haul international route, and the Delhi-Manchester service commenced at five times weekly from 15-Nov-20251 2.