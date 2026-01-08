IndiGo receives first A321XLR

IndiGo received (07-Jan-2026) its first A321XLR on 07-Jan-2026, becoming the first airline in India to receive the type. The LCC plans to commence deployment of the aircraft on three times weekly Mumbai-Athens and Delhi-Athens services from launch on 23/24-Jan-2026. IndiGo's A321XLR are configured with 12 IndiGoStretch business class seats and 183 economy class seats. The LCC's has 39 A321XLRs remaining on order, with a further eight expected to be delivered by the end of 2026. [more - original PR]