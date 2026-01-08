IndiGo receives first A321XLR
IndiGo received (07-Jan-2026) its first A321XLR on 07-Jan-2026, becoming the first airline in India to receive the type. The LCC plans to commence deployment of the aircraft on three times weekly Mumbai-Athens and Delhi-Athens services from launch on 23/24-Jan-2026. IndiGo's A321XLR are configured with 12 IndiGoStretch business class seats and 183 economy class seats. The LCC's has 39 A321XLRs remaining on order, with a further eight expected to be delivered by the end of 2026. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
IndiGo previously outlined plans to introduce IndiGoStretch, its business class product with 12 seats, across its A321neo and A321XLR fleets, gradually expanding to key domestic and international routes through 20251. CEO Pieter Elbers described the A321XLR as providing the range to connect India with Europe and East Asia, noting its significance for network growth and direct services such as those to Athens2 3.