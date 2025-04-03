IndiGo planning growth across all international market segments

IndiGo head of planning and revenue management Abhijit DasGupta, speaking at Routes Asia 2025, commented (26-Mar-2025) on potential new destinations, stating the airline is "considering all the different options" and there are "a lot of opportunities out there". Mr DasGupta said there are three layers to the carrier's international plan, comprising regional destinations, markets in range of the A321XLR and widebody routes, and "all of them will see growth". He said IndiGo is "increasingly testing new markets" in the regional segment and is "very surprised at how quickly those markets are maturing". The airline is "very bullish" on markets within a five hour flight radius. Mr DasGupta said the A321XLR is "an exciting opportunity for us" and has the range to serve Europe and east Asia and connect existing international destinations to new markets in India. He said the A321XLR "can do a lot of different things" and "has its own place in our network". Mr DasGupta described the widebody international market as "very robust" and confirmed that IndiGo is leasing Boeing 787s to "build capabilities quicker" ahead of the expected arrival of its A350s from 2027.