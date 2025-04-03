IndiGo planning growth across all international market segments
IndiGo head of planning and revenue management Abhijit DasGupta, speaking at Routes Asia 2025, commented (26-Mar-2025) on potential new destinations, stating the airline is "considering all the different options" and there are "a lot of opportunities out there". Mr DasGupta said there are three layers to the carrier's international plan, comprising regional destinations, markets in range of the A321XLR and widebody routes, and "all of them will see growth". He said IndiGo is "increasingly testing new markets" in the regional segment and is "very surprised at how quickly those markets are maturing". The airline is "very bullish" on markets within a five hour flight radius. Mr DasGupta said the A321XLR is "an exciting opportunity for us" and has the range to serve Europe and east Asia and connect existing international destinations to new markets in India. He said the A321XLR "can do a lot of different things" and "has its own place in our network". Mr DasGupta described the widebody international market as "very robust" and confirmed that IndiGo is leasing Boeing 787s to "build capabilities quicker" ahead of the expected arrival of its A350s from 2027.
Background ✨
IndiGo planned to increase its international seat capacity from 25% to 30% of its total capacity in the foreseeable future, facilitated by the expected introduction of A321XLR aircraft in 2025, which would enable further expansion into Europe and Asia1. The airline also anticipated using A321XLR aircraft to reach parts of Europe and Asia, with delivery expected in 20252. Additionally, IndiGo confirmed plans to lease Boeing 787s to expedite capabilities before the arrival of A350s in 20273.