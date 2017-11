BOC Aviation chairman and MD Robert Martin, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit, predicted (08-Nov-2017) the growing importance of the India international market, stating: "I think that's the coming story going forward". Mr Martin predicted changes in the market in 2018, with IndiGo and Vistara expected to meet the 20 aircraft requirement to commence international services and provide "strong potential competition" for Air India and Jet Airways.