IATA: Pandemic undoes more than a decade of gains in air connectivity

IATA stated (04-Dec-2020) the COVID-19 pandemic "has decimated over a decade of gains in air connectivity". Prior to the pandemic, the number of city pairs connected by direct air services had more than doubled over the past two decades. IATA reported the following details for the world's five best connected countries, based on the IATA air connectivity index:

US : Connectivity declined 72% in the first wave of the pandemic, supported to some extent by ongoing domestic operations;

: Connectivity declined 72% in the first wave of the pandemic, supported to some extent by ongoing domestic operations; China : Began to recover after hitting its lowest point in Feb-2020 and reached "near normal" connectivity levels in recent months;

: Began to recover after hitting its lowest point in Feb-2020 and reached "near normal" connectivity levels in recent months; Japan : The impact of air travel disruption was mitigated in part by the absence of a country wide ban on domestic travel;

: The impact of air travel disruption was mitigated in part by the absence of a country wide ban on domestic travel; India : All domestic services were suspended at the end of Mar-2020, leading to a 97% decline in connectivity;

: All domestic services were suspended at the end of Mar-2020, leading to a 97% decline in connectivity; Germany: Nationwide lockdowns triggered a virtual halt in operations and a 92% reduction in connectivity levels.

Connectivity has since been recovering but remains significantly below pre pandemic levels. IATA commented: "Apart from China, countries have a long way to go". The association stated governments can assist by channelling aid to support the rebuilding of global air connectivity, which will stimulate quicker economic recovery.