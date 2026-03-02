IATA: Lunar New Year traffic up 8.5% in 2026

IATA Economics, in its Chart of the Week, reported (27-Feb-2026) traffic volumes for the 2026 Lunar New Year period are expected to be up 8.5% year-on-year. Traffic is expected to be 10.8% higher than "levels observed so far this year for a regular day". This increase is broadly in line with the 11% uplift recorded during the 2025/26 Christmas and New Year period. Details include:

China was the primary driver of the growth, with outbound traffic 16.7% higher than normal daily levels. The longer nine day holiday period in 2026, compared to the typical seven or eight days, also supported higher traffic and prompted a greater number of Chinese travellers to travel abroad, especially to Thailand , Singapore and Malaysia . International travel was further facilitated by expanded visa free access to countries including Singapore, South Korea and Thailand;

and China halved year-on-year due to bilateral tensions. However, demand from other Asia Pacific markets helped generate a 10.3% increase in Japan's total outbound traffic; The Philippines experienced weak international air traffic demand, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and limited connectivity;

experienced weak international air traffic demand, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and limited connectivity; Growth was subdued in South Korea, where the Lunar New Year had a limited impact on air traffic as most holiday travel is domestic and occurs via road and rail. [more - original PR]