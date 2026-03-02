2-Mar-2026 12:15 PM
IATA: Lunar New Year traffic up 8.5% in 2026
IATA Economics, in its Chart of the Week, reported (27-Feb-2026) traffic volumes for the 2026 Lunar New Year period are expected to be up 8.5% year-on-year. Traffic is expected to be 10.8% higher than "levels observed so far this year for a regular day". This increase is broadly in line with the 11% uplift recorded during the 2025/26 Christmas and New Year period. Details include:
- China was the primary driver of the growth, with outbound traffic 16.7% higher than normal daily levels. The longer nine day holiday period in 2026, compared to the typical seven or eight days, also supported higher traffic and prompted a greater number of Chinese travellers to travel abroad, especially to Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia. International travel was further facilitated by expanded visa free access to countries including Singapore, South Korea and Thailand;
- Passenger flows between Japan and China halved year-on-year due to bilateral tensions. However, demand from other Asia Pacific markets helped generate a 10.3% increase in Japan's total outbound traffic;
- The Philippines experienced weak international air traffic demand, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and limited connectivity;
- Growth was subdued in South Korea, where the Lunar New Year had a limited impact on air traffic as most holiday travel is domestic and occurs via road and rail. [more - original PR]