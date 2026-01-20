20-Jan-2026 11:35 AM
IATA: Global trips up 7% for 2025/26 Christmas and New Year period
IATA reported (16-Jan-2026) approximately 270 million global passenger trips for the period 15-Dec-2025 to 04-Jan-2026, up 7% year-on-year, according to preliminary estimates. The trips involved 325 million flight segments. The largest growth was recorded on US-Mexico, US-Caribbean and India-UAE routes, reflecting many foreign nationals returning to their home countries. Cancún and Punta Cana featured in five of the top 20 routes for traffic growth, driven mainly by US outbound holiday travel. European leisure travellers preferred visiting Southeast Asia, with Bangkok and Phuket emerging as the leading destinations. [more - original PR]