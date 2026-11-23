IATA Economics reported (20-Nov-2025) global debt exceeded USD365 trillion in 1H2026, including approximately USD111 trillion owed by governments at the end of 2025. IATA stated with interest rates higher and a "substantial" volume of debt approaching maturity, debt service is becoming "one of the defining fiscal challenges of the decade". IATA noted at the most acute end of the spectrum, Lebanon and Venezuela remain in default, while Belarus has defaulted partially and Ethiopia is in restructuring. Ghana, Zambia, Sri Lanka and Suriname have completed most of their principal restructuring processes but continue to face "difficult post-crisis adjustments". IATA noted a second group, including Egypt, Kenya, Pakistan and Tunisia, face "severe fiscal and financing pressures", adding: "These countries demonstrate that debt can become economically unmanageable before it becomes legally unpayable". [more - original PR]