IATA: Asia Pacific RPK growth 'picked up slightly' in Apr-2019

IATA, in its Jun-2019 Asia Pacific regional briefing, reported (25-Jun-2019) the RPK growth rate in Asia Pacific "picked up slightly" to 2.1% year-on-year in Apr-2019 but remains "well below" the long term average. IATA noted escalating trade tensions between the US and China "weigh upon the business environment in the region". Domestic RPK growth in India fell into negative territory for the first time since early 2014, following the exit of Jet Airways from the market and rising airfares. Domestic RPK growth in Japan "remained generally unchanged" in Apr-2019 compared to Mar-2019. Domestic RPK growth in Australia "picked up modestly" but remained negative at -0.7% year-on-year. Among international markets, Asia-Europe was the strongest performer with 8.1% growth, followed by within Asia and Southwest Pacific-Americas (both +5.2%). Passenger load factor "rose slightly" to 81.7% but remained below the industry wide outcome. [more - original PR]