IAG to power 10% of its services with sustainable aviation fuel by 2030

IAG committed (22-Apr-2021) to powering 10% of its services with sustainable aviation fuel by 2030. The Group will purchase one million tonnes of sustainable jet fuel per year enabling it to cut its annual emissions by two million tonnes by 2030. This equates to removing one million cars from Europe's roads each year. IAG will also become the first airline group worldwide to extend its net zero commitment to its supply chain. The Group will be working with its suppliers to enable them to commit to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 for the products and services they provide to IAG. IAG is investing USD400 million in the development of sustainable aviation fuel in the next 20 years, and is partnering with sustainable aviation fuel developers, LanzaJet and Velocys. This includes Europe's first household waste to jet fuel plant in the UK which will start operations in 2025. British Airways will also purchase sustainable jet fuel from LanzaJet's US plant to power some of its flights from late 2022. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II - Spanish]