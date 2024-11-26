IAG announces 10 year eSAF purchase agreement with Infinium

IAG announced (25-Nov-2024) a new sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) purchase agreement with eSAF producer Infinium, which plans to supply the UK market with power-to-liquid eSAF from 4Q2026. Infinium will supply eSAF to support IAG airlines over a 10 year period. The eSAF will be produced at Infinium's Project Roadrunner facility in the US. IAG group sustainability officer Jonathon Counsell stated: "So far, we're on track to deliver our 10% 2030 SAF goal and agreements with innovators like Infinium are key to reaching this target. Aviation as an industry is working hard to decarbonise and policy should focus on solutions such as SAF, rather than only increasing costs which risk affecting the competitiveness of the European aviation industry". [more - original PR]