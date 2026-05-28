Hong Kong Airport continues phased reopening of T2

Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) opened (27-May-2026) Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) Terminal 2's new passenger departure facilities on 27-May-2026, following the completion of expansion and improvement works, continuing the phased reopening of T2. As previously reported by CAPA, the authority commenced the reopening of T2 in Sep-2025 with the commissioning of the terminal's indoor coach hall. AAHK confirmed Hong Kong Airlines was the first airline to relocate from T1 to T2, with 14 additional airlines to follow in phases, concluding on 10-Jun-2026. AAHK CEO Vivian Cheung commented: "Positioned to serve leisure travel and mainly regional short-haul flights, T2 is seamlessly connected to and complements T1, which mainly focuses on long-haul and transfer/ transit services". The airport is on track to open its new T2 Concourse by the end of 2028. [more - original PR]