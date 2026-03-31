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31-Mar-2026 5:26 PM

AAHK: 15 airlines to relocate from Hong Kong Airport T1 to T2 in May/Jun-2026

Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) announced (27-Mar-2026) the following 15 airlines plan to relocate from Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) Terminal 1 to Terminal 2 in phases, commencing on 27-May-2026:

As previously reported by CAPA, HKIA T2 plans to commission new passenger departure facilities on 27-May-2026, continuing the phased reopening of T2 following the completion of expansion and improvement works. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

AAHK commenced HKIA T2’s phased reopening in Sep-2025 with the commissioning of the indoor coach hall, and it planned to bring new passenger departure facilities into service on 27-May-2026 following expansion and improvement works.1 2 AAHK said the 15 relocating carriers primarily operated short and medium haul routes.2 HKIA last suspended T2 operations on 28-Nov-2019, shifting activities into T1 as T2 entered expansion works.3

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