AAHK: 15 airlines to relocate from Hong Kong Airport T1 to T2 in May/Jun-2026

Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) announced (27-Mar-2026) the following 15 airlines plan to relocate from Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) Terminal 1 to Terminal 2 in phases, commencing on 27-May-2026:

As previously reported by CAPA, HKIA T2 plans to commission new passenger departure facilities on 27-May-2026, continuing the phased reopening of T2 following the completion of expansion and improvement works. [more - original PR]