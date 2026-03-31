AAHK: 15 airlines to relocate from Hong Kong Airport T1 to T2 in May/Jun-2026
Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) announced (27-Mar-2026) the following 15 airlines plan to relocate from Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) Terminal 1 to Terminal 2 in phases, commencing on 27-May-2026:
- 27-May-2026: Hong Kong Airlines;
- 28-May-2026: AirAsia, Batik Air (Malaysia), Hainan Airlines, Philippines AirAsia, Thai AirAsia and Thai Lion Air;
- 02-Jun-2026: Cambodia Airways, IndiGo and VietJet Air;
- 03-Jun-2026: Bangkok Airways, Greater Bay Airlines and JEJU air;
- 09-Jun-2026: Cebu Pacific;
- 10-Jun-2026: HK Express.
As previously reported by CAPA, HKIA T2 plans to commission new passenger departure facilities on 27-May-2026, continuing the phased reopening of T2 following the completion of expansion and improvement works. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
AAHK commenced HKIA T2’s phased reopening in Sep-2025 with the commissioning of the indoor coach hall, and it planned to bring new passenger departure facilities into service on 27-May-2026 following expansion and improvement works.1 2 AAHK said the 15 relocating carriers primarily operated short and medium haul routes.2 HKIA last suspended T2 operations on 28-Nov-2019, shifting activities into T1 as T2 entered expansion works.3