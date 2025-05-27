Hong Kong Airport T2 to reopen in phases from Sep-2025

Airport Authority Hong Kong announced (26-May-2025) plans to reopen Hong Kong International Airport Terminal 2 in phases from 23-Sep-2025, following the completion of expansion and improvement works. This will commence with the opening of the indoor coach hall, featuring 41 parking spaces for tour buses, cross boundary coaches and limousines, followed by the opening of departure facilities, including check-in counters, in 2Q2026. [more - original PR]