Hong Kong Airport T2 to reopen in phases from Sep-2025
Airport Authority Hong Kong announced (26-May-2025) plans to reopen Hong Kong International Airport Terminal 2 in phases from 23-Sep-2025, following the completion of expansion and improvement works. This will commence with the opening of the indoor coach hall, featuring 41 parking spaces for tour buses, cross boundary coaches and limousines, followed by the opening of departure facilities, including check-in counters, in 2Q2026. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Terminal 2 was previously closed in Nov-2019 to allow for expansion works supporting the three runway system, with activities shifted to Terminal 1 and the reopening originally scheduled for 20241 2. The expansion project aimed to transform Terminal 2 into a full processing terminal, increasing airport capacity to 70 million passengers per annum3 4.