AirAsia to relocate international check in to T2 at Hong Kong International Airport
AirAsia announced (20-Apr-2026) plans to relocate check in services for international flights departing from Hong Kong International Airport from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2, effective 28-May-2026. Other AirAsia operations, including boarding and baggage claim for arrival passengers, will still be carried out in Terminal 1. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Airport Authority Hong Kong stated Hong Kong International Airport Terminal two’s new passenger departure facilities were due to be commissioned on 27-May-2026 as part of the terminal’s phased reopening after expansion works.1 Airport Authority Hong Kong also said 15 mainly short/medium haul airlines were scheduled to shift from Terminal one to Terminal two in phases from 27-May-2026, including multiple AirAsia-branded carriers on 28-May-2026.2