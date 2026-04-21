    Loading
    21-Apr-2026 10:59 AM

    AirAsia to relocate international check in to T2 at Hong Kong International Airport

    AirAsia announced (20-Apr-2026) plans to relocate check in services for international flights departing from Hong Kong International Airport from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2, effective 28-May-2026. Other AirAsia operations, including boarding and baggage claim for arrival passengers, will still be carried out in Terminal 1. [more - original PR]

    Background ✨

    Airport Authority Hong Kong stated Hong Kong International Airport Terminal two’s new passenger departure facilities were due to be commissioned on 27-May-2026 as part of the terminal’s phased reopening after expansion works.1 Airport Authority Hong Kong also said 15 mainly short/medium haul airlines were scheduled to shift from Terminal one to Terminal two in phases from 27-May-2026, including multiple AirAsia-branded carriers on 28-May-2026.2

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More