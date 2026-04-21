AirAsia to relocate international check in to T2 at Hong Kong International Airport

Airport Authority Hong Kong stated Hong Kong International Airport Terminal two’s new passenger departure facilities were due to be commissioned on 27-May-2026 as part of the terminal’s phased reopening after expansion works.1 Airport Authority Hong Kong also said 15 mainly short/medium haul airlines were scheduled to shift from Terminal one to Terminal two in phases from 27-May-2026, including multiple AirAsia-branded carriers on 28-May-2026.2