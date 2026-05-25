AirAsia to relocate international check in to T2 at Hong Kong International Airport

Airport Authority Hong Kong stated HKIA Terminal two’s new passenger departure facilities were due to be commissioned from 27-May-2026 as part of the terminal’s phased reopening after expansion works, following the Sep-2025 opening of the indoor coach hall.1 2 AAHK added 15 mainly short/medium haul airlines were scheduled to shift from Terminal one to Terminal two in phases from 27-May-2026 to 10-Jun-2026.3 1