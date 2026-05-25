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    25-May-2026 10:36 AM

    AirAsia to relocate international check in to T2 at Hong Kong International Airport

    AirAsia announced (22-May-2026) plans to relocate international check-in services at Hong Kong International Airport from terminal 1 to terminal 2 from 28-May-2026. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Airport Authority Hong Kong stated HKIA Terminal two’s new passenger departure facilities were due to be commissioned from 27-May-2026 as part of the terminal’s phased reopening after expansion works, following the Sep-2025 opening of the indoor coach hall.1 2 AAHK added 15 mainly short/medium haul airlines were scheduled to shift from Terminal one to Terminal two in phases from 27-May-2026 to 10-Jun-2026.3 1

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