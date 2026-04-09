Gulf Air resuming services via Bahrain Airport following reopening of Bahraini airspace

Gulf Air previously confirmed its scheduled services to and from Bahrain International Airport remained suspended due to Bahrain’s airspace closure, while it operated temporary commercial flights via Dammam King Fahd International Airport.1 It progressively built out this Dammam-based network, adding routes including Frankfurt and Nairobi, then Cairo, Casablanca and Chennai, and later Manila and Paris, alongside earlier services such as London Heathrow, Mumbai and Bangkok Suvarnabhumi.1 2 3 4