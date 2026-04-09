Gulf Air resuming services via Bahrain Airport following reopening of Bahraini airspace
Bahrain International Airport announced (08-Apr-2026) the gradual resumption of select services to and from the airport, following a temporary suspension due to the closure of Bahrain's airspace. Gulf Air, via its official Twitter account, announced (09-Apr-2026) it "has resumed its flight operations from Bahrain International Airport, following the reopening of Bahrain airspace". The airline plans to resume services connecting Bahrain to London Heathrow, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Nairobi, Dubai, Jeddah, Riyadh, Thiruvananthapuram, Lahore, Dhaka, Islamabad and Kochi from 09/10/11-Apr-2026, while "In parallel, we continue to operate our temporary network from Dammam King Fahd International Airport". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Gulf Air previously confirmed its scheduled services to and from Bahrain International Airport remained suspended due to Bahrain’s airspace closure, while it operated temporary commercial flights via Dammam King Fahd International Airport.1 It progressively built out this Dammam-based network, adding routes including Frankfurt and Nairobi, then Cairo, Casablanca and Chennai, and later Manila and Paris, alongside earlier services such as London Heathrow, Mumbai and Bangkok Suvarnabhumi.1 2 3 4