17-Mar-2026 3:40 PM
Gulf Air offers limited services connecting Dammam to Frankfurt and Nairobi
Gulf Air confirmed (16-Mar-2026) "Due to the airspace closure in Bahrain, Gulf Air's scheduled services to and from Bahrain International Airport remain temporarily suspended", adding: "The airline currently operates temporary commercial flights to and from Bahrain via" Dammam King Fahd International Airport. Gulf Air announced it now offers limited services connecting Dammam to Frankfurt and Nairobi, in addition to previously announced limited services connecting Dammam to London Heathrow, Mumbai and Bangkok Suvarnabhumi. [more - original PR]