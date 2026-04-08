8-Apr-2026 3:07 PM
Gulf Air adds seven destinations to temporary network via Dammam
Gulf Air, via its official Twitter account, announced (05/07-Apr-2026) it added Istanbul, Athens, Thiruvananthapuram, Lahore, Dhaka, Islamabad and Kochi to its temporary network operating via Dammam King Fahd International Airport, due to the temporary suspension of scheduled services at Bahrain International Airport. As previously reported by CAPA, the airline also operates services connecting Dammam to London Heathrow, Mumbai, Bangkok Suvarnabhumi, Frankfurt, Nairobi, Cairo, Casablanca, Chennai, Manila and Paris.