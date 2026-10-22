Gia Binh Airport targeting operations at main terminal in 2029
Masterise Aviation Infrastructure deputy CEO Denis Bugrov stated (21-Oct-2026) Gia Binh International Airport is aiming to commence commercial operations at its main passenger terminal in 2029. The airport's initial network priorities are expected to include routes to Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang and other cities in Vietnam, alongside international services to Northeast Asia, Southeast Asia and India. The longer term strategy is focused on developing connections to Europe, North America and Australia, addressing gaps in Hanoi's long haul network. Mr Bugrov said: "We want to build a network in which domestic routes generate passenger feed, regional routes provide feed traffic and the long haul network creates international transfer capability". Airline incentives will include co-marketing campaigns, route launch support and destination marketing with tourism and trade partners. A new expressway is intended to provide connections of approximately 30 minutes between the airport and central Hanoi, with high speed rail and metro connections also planned. Technology plans at the airport include biometric passenger processing, automated baggage handling and a Total Airport Management Platform intended to integrate airline, airport and ground handling decisions. The operating model targets a 40 minute narrowbody turnaround and a 60 minute transfer process. As previously reported by CAPA, Vietnam's National Assembly approved an investment policy for Gia Binh Airport, with projected throughput of 30 million passengers p/a and 1.6 million tons of cargo p/a by 2030, rising to 50 million passengers p/a by 2050. [more - Aviation Week]