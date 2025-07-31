Garuda Indonesia and SIA add codeshare destinations and launch reciprocal lounge access in Aug-2025

Garuda Indonesia and Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced (31-Jul-2025) plans to enhance their commercial cooperation from Aug-2025 "with the launch of joint sales of fare products, additional codeshare destinations, and reciprocal lounge access". Details include:

Passengers will be able to book flights operated by both airlines for services connecting Singapore and Indonesia within a single itinerary;

and within a single itinerary; Garuda will commence codesharing on SIA services to Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Male;

SIA will commence codesharing on Garuda services connecting Bali to Labuan Bajo and Jakarta to Labuan Bajo, Lombok and Manado;

Members of GarudaMiles and KrisFlyer frequent flyer programmes will enjoy reciprocal lounge access when travelling between Singapore and Bali, Jakarta and Surabaya.

Garuda Indonesia plans to increase Jakarta-Singapore frequency from six to seven times daily, commencing 4Q2025, subject to regulatory approval. [more - original PR]