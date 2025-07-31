Garuda Indonesia and SIA add codeshare destinations and launch reciprocal lounge access in Aug-2025
Garuda Indonesia and Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced (31-Jul-2025) plans to enhance their commercial cooperation from Aug-2025 "with the launch of joint sales of fare products, additional codeshare destinations, and reciprocal lounge access". Details include:
- Passengers will be able to book flights operated by both airlines for services connecting Singapore and Indonesia within a single itinerary;
- Garuda will commence codesharing on SIA services to Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Male;
- SIA will commence codesharing on Garuda services connecting Bali to Labuan Bajo and Jakarta to Labuan Bajo, Lombok and Manado;
- Members of GarudaMiles and KrisFlyer frequent flyer programmes will enjoy reciprocal lounge access when travelling between Singapore and Bali, Jakarta and Surabaya.
Garuda Indonesia plans to increase Jakarta-Singapore frequency from six to seven times daily, commencing 4Q2025, subject to regulatory approval. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Singapore Airlines and Garuda Indonesia previously expanded their codeshare agreement and increased Jakarta-Singapore frequencies in 4Q2024, and planned to further enhance their loyalty partnership in 1Q2025 to allow mutual earning and redemption of miles on codeshare services1. The introduction of joint fare products followed Singapore's regulatory approval of their JV in Jul-20242. The carriers had also expanded reciprocal frequent flyer benefits earlier3.