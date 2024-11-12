Garuda Indonesia and Singapore Airlines to increase Jakarta-Singapore frequencies from Nov/Dec-2024

Singapore Airlines and Garuda Indonesia announced (12-Nov-2024) plans to increase frequencies between Jakarta and Singapore in 4Q2024 as follows:

Singapore Airlines: Increase Singapore-Jakarta frequency from six to eight times daily from 22-Nov-2024;

Garuda: Increase Jakarta-Singapore frequency from four to six times daily from 01-Dec-2024.

The carriers will expand their codeshare agreement to include the new frequencies, increasing weekly codeshare operations to 390 frequencies. Singapore Airlines and Garuda also plan to expand their loyalty partnership in 1Q2025, enabling GarudaMiles and KrisFlyer members to earn and redeem miles on codeshare services. [more - original PR]