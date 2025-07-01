Finnair cancels 100 fights for 02-Jul-2025 due to industrial action

Finnair previously cancelled approximately 128 flights on 19-Jun-2025 and 143 flights on 17-Jun-2025 due to similar industrial action by the Finnish Aviation Union at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, with disruptions primarily impacting ground operations and essential services such as ground handling and catering1 2. The union has also scheduled additional industrial action on multiple dates in July 2025, raising the risk of further widespread cancellations3 4.