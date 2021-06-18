Eurowings Discover granted AOC, to commence scheduled operations in late July-2021

Lufthansa Group announced (17-Jun-2021) the German Federal Aviation Authority issued an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) to Eurowings Discover on 16-Jun-2021. The carrier will make its inaugural scheduled flight on 24-Jul-2021, operating from Frankfurt to Mombasa with onward flight to Zanzibar. Additional destinations for the carrier under the summer 2021 flight schedule include Punta Cana and Windhoek in Aug-2021, followed by Las Vegas and Mauritius in Oct-2021. Before the start of long haul operations at the end of Jul-2021, Eurowings Discover plans to operate selected continental flights as wet lease for Lufthansa Group airline Air Dolomiti from mid-July-2021 in order to gradually ramp up operations and ensure a smooth start on long haul routes. Eurowings Discover is also the first airline in Germany to receive an unlimited permit under a new aviation law requirement known as partial CAMO (Continuing Airworthiness Management Organisation). The carrier's fleet will consist of a maximum of 11 aircraft by the end of 2021, growing to 21, comprising 10 A320s and 11 A330s, by mid 2021. All aircraft are coming from to the Lufthansa Group fleet pool. [more - original PR]