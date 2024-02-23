23-Feb-2024 11:16 AM
EUROCONTROL: Intra European flights at 94% of 2019 levels in mid Feb-2024
EUROCONTROL reported (21-Feb-2024) the following highlights for European aviation, for the period between 12-Feb-2024 and 18-Feb-2024:
- Network recorded 24,452 average daily flights, up 4% week-on-week and 5% year-on-year;
- Intra Europe: 18,877 daily flights, +5% year-on-year and 94% of 2019 levels;
- Intercontinental: 4878 daily flights, +7% year-on-year and 93% of 2019 levels;
- On the intercontinental network, Europe-Middle East was the largest regional flow, with 1228 daily flights, at 97% of 2019 levels;
- Europe-North Africa flow recorded the highest increase compared to 2019 (+15%), while Europe-Other Europe (including Russia) recorded the largest decrease (-70%);
- Europe-Asia Pacific flow "largely recovered" up 25% year-on-year to 98% of 2019 levels;
- The mainline (+13%), low cost (+7%) and regional (+5%) segments recorded year-on-year growth, while business (-6%), all cargo (-16%), 'other' (-8%) and non-scheduled (-8%) were down;
- Compared to 2019, business (+41%), all cargo (+10%) and non-scheduled (+9%) recorded growth, while low cost was at the level of 2019;
- Mainline recorded a 38% market share, followed by low cost (31%) and regional (14%);
- UK-US was the top long haul country pair with 242 average daily flights, down 4% year-on-year to 94% of 2019 levels.