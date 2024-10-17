EUROCONTROL: Airlines post strong 1H2024 results despite operational challenges

EUROCONTROL, via its 'Seven-Year Forecast Update 2024-2030 (Autumn 2024)', reported (15-Oct-2024) airlines posted strong results in 1H2024, despite operational challenges. Major airlines, including IAG and Turkish Airlines, significantly surpassed their 2023 performance, indicating strong market demand and industry resilience. However, geopolitical tensions are affecting airlines' competitiveness on certain flows, particularly to Asia, where re-routings have increased operational costs. Fleet issues, such as groundings caused by Pratt & Whitney engine maintenance and aircraft delivery delays, have slowed some airlines' expansion plans. Despite these challenges, airlines remain optimistic, as reflected in their winter schedules. [more - original PR]