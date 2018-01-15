Loading
EU airports report strong Nov-2017 growth despite 'airline-caused disruptions': ACI EUROPE

ACI EUROPE stated (12-Jan-2018) although EU airports saw traffic increase 6.8% year-on-year in Nov-2017, the performance "would have been even stronger were it not for a series of airline-caused disruptions". ACI EUROPE noted the impact of airberlin and Monarch Airlines having ceased operations, with traffic losses reported at Berlin Tegel AirportDuesseldorf AirportBirmingham Airport and Copenhagen Kastrup Airport. Nov-2017 "also included Ryanair's decision to slow down its growth this winter by taking 25 aircraft out of its fleet to avoid crew rostering-related flight cancellations", ACI EUROPE highlighted. [more - original PR]

