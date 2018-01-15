EU airports report strong Nov-2017 growth despite 'airline-caused disruptions': ACI EUROPE

ACI EUROPE stated (12-Jan-2018) although EU airports saw traffic increase 6.8% year-on-year in Nov-2017, the performance "would have been even stronger were it not for a series of airline-caused disruptions". ACI EUROPE noted the impact of airberlin and Monarch Airlines having ceased operations, with traffic losses reported at Berlin Tegel Airport, Duesseldorf Airport, Birmingham Airport and Copenhagen Kastrup Airport. Nov-2017 "also included Ryanair's decision to slow down its growth this winter by taking 25 aircraft out of its fleet to avoid crew rostering-related flight cancellations", ACI EUROPE highlighted. [more - original PR]
15-Jan-2018 11:41 AM