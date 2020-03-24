Etihad Airways to suspend all services to and from the UAE for 14 days
Etihad Airways announced (23-Mar-2020) the temporary suspension of all services to, from and via Abu Dhabi following the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority's decision to suspend all inbound, outbound and transit services as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus. The suspension of services to and from Abu Dhabi International Airport will commence at 23:59 on 25-Mar-2020, and will last for an initial 14 days. Cargo and emergency evacuation flights are exempt from the decision. Etihad Aviation Group CEO Tony Douglas stated: "These are unprecedented times and unprecedented decisions are being made by governments, authorities and companies, including Etihad, to contain the spread of the coronavirus and to help minimise its effects around the world". [more - original PR]