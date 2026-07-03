Emirates Starlink service reaches one million connections

Emirates announced (02-Jul-2026) its customers had made over one million connections to Starlink WiFi since the service was introduced across the airline's fleet in Nov-2025. The service is currently available on 33 Boeing 777s and three A380s, with the carrier planning to install Starlink inflight connectivity on its entire in-service fleet of 232 aircraft by mid 2027, as previously reported by CAPA. [more - original PR]