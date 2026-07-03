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    3-Jul-2026 11:13 AM

    Emirates Starlink service reaches one million connections

    Emirates announced (02-Jul-2026) its customers had made over one million connections to Starlink WiFi since the service was introduced across the airline's fleet in Nov-2025. The service is currently available on 33 Boeing 777s and three A380s, with the carrier planning to install Starlink inflight connectivity on its entire in-service fleet of 232 aircraft by mid 2027, as previously reported by CAPA. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Starlink adoption accelerated across global carriers: Qatar Airways completed installations on more than 120 widebodies and began fitting 787s after equipping all 777s and A350s1 2. United deployed Starlink on a widebody 777-200 and targeted fleet-wide fitment by summer 2027, with free access for MileagePlus members3. In the region, Gulf Air commenced free, all-cabin Starlink service and planned fleet-wide expansion4, while flydubai aimed to install Starlink on 100 737s in 20265.

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