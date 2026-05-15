Gulf Air launches first aircraft equipped with Starlink
Gulf Air commenced (12-May-2026) deployment of its first aircraft equipped with Starlink inflight WiFi, available to passengers in all cabin classes for free. Gulf Air CEO Martin Gauss stated: "By introducing Starlink, we are delivering ground-quality internet at various cruising altitudes, enabling our passengers to stream, work, and stay connected throughout their journey in a way that was simply not possible before". As previously reported by CAPA, the airline plans to expand Starlink across its entire fleet. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Gulf Air previously said it would begin installing Starlink across its entire fleet from mid 2026, with the first Starlink-equipped A320 due to enter service in mid 2026 and free internet planned for passengers after installation.1 Across the region, Emirates installed Starlink on its first A380 and planned to accelerate A380 fleet rollout through 2026, having already equipped 25 777-300ERs.2