Gulf Air launches first aircraft equipped with Starlink

Gulf Air commenced (12-May-2026) deployment of its first aircraft equipped with Starlink inflight WiFi, available to passengers in all cabin classes for free. Gulf Air CEO Martin Gauss stated: "By introducing Starlink, we are delivering ground-quality internet at various cruising altitudes, enabling our passengers to stream, work, and stay connected throughout their journey in a way that was simply not possible before". As previously reported by CAPA, the airline plans to expand Starlink across its entire fleet. [more - original PR]