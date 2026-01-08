Qatar Airways equips more than 120 widebodies with Starlink inflight connectivity, adding 787s

Qatar Airways completed (07-Jan-2025) installation of Starlink inflight connectivity on more than 120 widebody aircraft, enabling passengers travelling on all its Boeing 777s and A350s to access free high-speed inflight WiFi. More than 58% of the airline's widebody aircraft are now "Starlink-connected", supporting "uninterrupted streaming, video calls, and real-time productivity that can surpass many home broadband networks". As previously reported by CAPA, the airline deployed its first Starlink-connected aircraft in Oct-2024. Following completion of Starlink installation on its 777s and A350s, Qatar Airways has commenced installation on its 787s, having equipped three 787-8s thus far and becoming the airline worldwide to deploy a Starlink-connected 787-8. [more - original PR]