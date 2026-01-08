Qatar Airways equips more than 120 widebodies with Starlink inflight connectivity, adding 787s
Qatar Airways completed (07-Jan-2025) installation of Starlink inflight connectivity on more than 120 widebody aircraft, enabling passengers travelling on all its Boeing 777s and A350s to access free high-speed inflight WiFi. More than 58% of the airline's widebody aircraft are now "Starlink-connected", supporting "uninterrupted streaming, video calls, and real-time productivity that can surpass many home broadband networks". As previously reported by CAPA, the airline deployed its first Starlink-connected aircraft in Oct-2024. Following completion of Starlink installation on its 777s and A350s, Qatar Airways has commenced installation on its 787s, having equipped three 787-8s thus far and becoming the airline worldwide to deploy a Starlink-connected 787-8. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Qatar Airways initially installed Starlink on its Boeing 777s, completing the retrofit ahead of schedule in nine months, before moving on to equip its A350s and later commencing installations on its 787s1 2. The airline aimed to complete Starlink installation across its entire fleet by the end of 2025 or early 20263 1. Starlink deployment began with the first connected flights in Oct-20242.