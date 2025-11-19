flydubai to install Starlink inflight connectivity on 737s
flydubai signed (18-Nov-2025) an agreement with SpaceX to install Starlink inflight connectivity on its Boeing 737s, enabling passengers to access free high-speed inflight WiFi. The LCC aims to install Starlink on 100 aircraft in 2026. flydubai SVP of inflight operations Daniel Kerrison stated: "Fast, free internet isn't just a game changer for our customers, it also gives our crew the real-time data and information they need to deliver an exceptional travel experience". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Emirates planned to equip its fleet of 232 aircraft with Starlink inflight connectivity by mid 2027, offering free high-speed WiFi in all cabin classes, and began rolling out the service on its Boeing 777s in Nov-2025, with A380 installations to follow in Feb-20261. Qatar Airways and IAG also pursued large-scale Starlink installations across their fleets in 2025 and 20262 3.