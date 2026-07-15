Emirates reaches 100 aircraft refurbished under fleet retrofit programme

Emirates reached (14-Jul-2026) 100 aircraft refurbished under its USD5 billion fleet retrofit programme, comprising 53 Boeing 777s and 47 A380s. The airline expects to complete refurbishment of approximately 20 additional aircraft by the end of Dec-2026, out of 219 earmarked. As previously reported by CAPA, Emirates' fleet retrofit programme commenced in 2021 with 120 aircraft, later expanding to 191 aircraft in May-2024 and to 219 aircraft in late 2024. The airline plans to commence the next phase of the programme in Oct-2026, involving the installation of 4K OLED HDR10+ display screens on aircraft seatbacks and the introduction of Safran Z400 seats. [more - original PR]