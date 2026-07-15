Emirates reaches 100 aircraft refurbished under fleet retrofit programme
Emirates reached (14-Jul-2026) 100 aircraft refurbished under its USD5 billion fleet retrofit programme, comprising 53 Boeing 777s and 47 A380s. The airline expects to complete refurbishment of approximately 20 additional aircraft by the end of Dec-2026, out of 219 earmarked. As previously reported by CAPA, Emirates' fleet retrofit programme commenced in 2021 with 120 aircraft, later expanding to 191 aircraft in May-2024 and to 219 aircraft in late 2024. The airline plans to commence the next phase of the programme in Oct-2026, involving the installation of 4K OLED HDR10+ display screens on aircraft seatbacks and the introduction of Safran Z400 seats. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Emirates’ USD5 billion retrofit programme progressed to 91 aircraft completed as of 31-Mar-2026, with 215 aircraft then earmarked, alongside plans to install Starlink across its 232 in-service aircraft by mid-2027 (21 equipped as of 31-Mar-2026)1. Emirates also outlined a further retrofit phase from Aug-2026 covering 60 A380s and 51 777s, including Safran Z400 economy seats, Panasonic Astrova IFE and Starlink connectivity2. Emirates converted its first high-density two-class A380 to a three-class layout and deployed it on Dubai-Birmingham, targeting all 15 aircraft by end-20263.