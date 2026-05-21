Emirates completes retrofit of first two class A380 to three class configuration
Emirates completed (20-May-2026) works to retrofit its first high density two class A380 (A6-EUX) to three class configuration and commenced deployment of the retrofitted aircraft on Dubai-Birmingham service. The retrofitted A380 is configured with 76 business, 56 premium economy and 437 economy class seats. The airline expects to complete works to retrofit all 15 of its two class A380s into the new three class configuration by the end of 2026. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Emirates previously expected to complete its first high-density two-class A380 conversion to a three-class layout by mid Apr-2026, and planned to introduce the refurbished aircraft on Dubai-Amman (14-Apr-2026 to 31-May-2026), Dubai-Prague (from 01-Jun-2026) and Dubai-Guangzhou (from 01-Oct-2026).1 The carrier’s wider cabin refurbishment programme added premium economy across its fleet, including retrofitted A380 and 777 aircraft, and aimed to scale premium economy seat supply to four million p/a by 2026.2 3