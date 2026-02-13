Emirates to retrofit 15 two class A380s to three class configuration by Nov-2026

Emirates announced (12-Feb-2026) it expects to complete works to retrofit its first high density two class A380 to three class configuration by mid Apr-2026. The retrofitted A380 will be configured with 76 business, 56 premium economy and 437 economy class seats. The airline expects to complete works to retrofit all 15 of its two class A380s into the new three class configuration by Nov-2026. Emirates will commence deployment of retrofitted three class configuration A380 equipment on the following services in 2026: