Emirates to improve cabins on 111 aircraft under next phase of fleet retrofit programme

Emirates announced (18-Nov-2025) the next phase of its fleet retrofit programme, under which 60 A380s and 51 Boeing 777s will receive the following cabin improvements from Aug-2026:

Safran Seats ' S Lounge seats to be installed in business class cabins on both aircraft types;

' S Lounge seats to be installed in business class cabins on both aircraft types; RECARO Aircraft Seating "advanced seating technology with a mechanical recline system" to be installed in premium economy cabins on both aircraft types;

"advanced seating technology with a mechanical recline system" to be installed in premium economy cabins on both aircraft types; Safran Seats' Z400 seats to be installed in economy class cabins on both aircraft types;

Panasonic Avionics Corporation to install Astrova inflight entertainment platform and integrated Arc 3D 4K Moving Map throughout cabins on both aircraft types;

to install Astrova inflight entertainment platform and integrated Arc 3D 4K Moving Map throughout cabins on both aircraft types; Starlink to install free high-speed inflight WiFi connectivity throughout cabins on both aircraft types.

As previously reported by CAPA, Emirates' fleet retrofit programme commenced in 2021 with 120 aircraft, later expanding to 191 aircraft in May-2024 and to 219 aircraft in late 2024. To date, 76 aircraft have been retrofitted and "the programme maintains a steady cadence, with two freshly refurbished aircraft emerging each month". [more - original PR]