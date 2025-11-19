Emirates selects Safran Seats for business and economy cabins on 777s and A380s
Emirates selected (18-Nov-2025) Safran Seats to install business and economy class seats on 111 Emirates aircraft, comprising Boeing 777-300ERs and A380s. Safran Seats' S-Lounge seats will be installed in the business class cabins of both aircraft types. The seat "incorporates a wireless charger alongside the host of comfort enhancements already featured such as a premium trim & finish, a mini bar, massage & lumbar support and a tablet personal control unit". The company's Z400 seats will be installed in the economy class cabins of both aircraft types. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Emirates previously retrofitted 25 A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft with refurbished cabins, introducing premium economy and new business class seats, and scheduled an additional 17 aircraft for retrofitting by Dec-20241. It also deployed its first retrofitted Boeing 777 with new business class and premium economy cabins on Dubai-Geneva service, with plans for further deployment to Tokyo Haneda and Brussels2.