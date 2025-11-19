Loading
19-Nov-2025 3:21 PM

Emirates selects Safran Seats for business and economy cabins on 777s and A380s

Emirates selected (18-Nov-2025) Safran Seats to install business and economy class seats on 111 Emirates aircraft, comprising Boeing 777-300ERs and A380s. Safran Seats' S-Lounge seats will be installed in the business class cabins of both aircraft types. The seat "incorporates a wireless charger alongside the host of comfort enhancements already featured such as a premium trim & finish, a mini bar, massage & lumbar support and a tablet personal control unit". The company's Z400 seats will be installed in the economy class cabins of both aircraft types. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Emirates previously retrofitted 25 A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft with refurbished cabins, introducing premium economy and new business class seats, and scheduled an additional 17 aircraft for retrofitting by Dec-20241. It also deployed its first retrofitted Boeing 777 with new business class and premium economy cabins on Dubai-Geneva service, with plans for further deployment to Tokyo Haneda and Brussels2.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More