Emirates selects Safran Seats for business and economy cabins on 777s and A380s

Emirates selected (18-Nov-2025) Safran Seats to install business and economy class seats on 111 Emirates aircraft, comprising Boeing 777-300ERs and A380s. Safran Seats' S-Lounge seats will be installed in the business class cabins of both aircraft types. The seat "incorporates a wireless charger alongside the host of comfort enhancements already featured such as a premium trim & finish, a mini bar, massage & lumbar support and a tablet personal control unit". The company's Z400 seats will be installed in the economy class cabins of both aircraft types. [more - original PR]