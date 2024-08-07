Emirates debuts Boeing 777 with new business class

Emirates Airline unveiled (07-Aug-2024) its first retrofitted Boeing 777 aircraft featuring new business class seats and a premium economy cabin. The new business class seat product includes ergonomic 20.7-inch wide seats which can convert to flat beds, padded headrests, a personal minibar, a foldable table, multiple charging outlets and a 23-inch HD inflight entertainment screen. Emirates' new premium economy cabin consists of 24 seats in a 2-4-2 configuration with leather reclining seats and six-way adjustable headrests. Emirates president Sir Tim Clark stated: "Emirates continues to carry out our commitment to deliver an unmatchable onboard experience with the introduction of our latest Boeing 777 with new signature interiors, raising the industry benchmark when it comes to premium travel". The retrofitted aircraft was initially deployed on Dubai-Geneva service, with plans to introduce 777s with new cabins to Tokyo Haneda and Brussels in the coming weeks. [more - original PR]