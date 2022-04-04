Emirates, easyJet, Kenya Airways, Etihad, Eurowings, Lufthansa, SAS, Play, IAG to speak at CAPA AIT
CAPA - Centre for Aviation confirmed (04-Apr-2022) airBaltic CEO & chairman of the board Martin Gauss, easyJet COO Peter Bellew, Emerald Airlines CEO Conor McCarthy, Emirates president Sir Tim Clark, Etihad group CEO Tony Douglas, Eurowings Discover CEO Wolfgang Raebiger, Flyadeal CEO Con Korfiatis, FlyPop CEO Nino Judge, IAG group head of sustainability Jonathon Counsell, Kenya Airways group MD & CEO Allan Kilavuka, Lufthansa Group SVP channel management & CCO Swiss Tamur Goudarzi Pour, Play CEO Birgir Jónsson, SAS CEO Anko van der Werff, Southwest vice president Southwest Business Dave Harvey, SunExpress CEO Max Kownatzki, Virgin Atlantic CCO Juha Jarvinen, Accelya global head of sales Bryan Porter, Accommodations Plus International (API) CCO Ramzi Kamel, Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis, Aviation Environment Federation policy director Cait Hewitt, Aviation Strategy & Concepts managing director Ulrich Schulte-Strathaus, BOC Aviation managing director & CEO Robert Martin, Cellpoint Digital CEO Kristian Gjerding, CNN anchor Richard Quest, Dohop CEO David Gunnarsson, Ernst & Young global head of travel meetings & events Karen Hutchings, Extensity Consulting director Andy Knill, Gramercy Associates managing director Tony Davis, HRS CEO HRS Crew & Passenger Solutions Luca De Angelis, IATA director general Willie Walsh, IATA director fuel Alexander Küper, IESE Business School Professor and former chairman & CEO British Airways Alex Cruz, Manchester Airports Group chief development officer Ken O'Toole, Manchester Airports Group digital product director Peter Atkinson, Spotnana VP Strategy & Partnerships Johnny Thorsen, Skyscanner VP Commercial Hugh Aitken, Skyscanner chief product officer Piero Sierra, SolÉir Aviation Capital CEO Lynn Guiney, Strikitsa Consulting managing director Yolanta Strikitsa and WebinTravel founder Siew Hoon Yeoh as speakers at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition in Manchester on 07/08-Apr-2022.