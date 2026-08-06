Emirates and South African Airways expand codeshare partnership
Emirates Airline and South African Airways (SAA) expanded (05-Aug-2026) their unilateral codeshare agreement into a reciprocal codeshare agreement. Under the existing agreement, SAA codeshares on Emirates services connecting Dubai to Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban. Under the expanded agreement, Emirates will also codeshare on SAA services connecting Johannesburg with domestic destinations Cape Town, Durban and Port Elizabeth, as well as international destinations Kinshasa, Gaborone, Windhoek, Lusaka, Harare and Victoria Falls. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
South African Airways and Emirates signed an MoU to broaden cooperation across codesharing, loyalty and cargo, with Emirates set to gain access to a wide set of SAA domestic and regional routes from Johannesburg, while Emirates also planned to lift Dubai-Cape Town to three daily from 01-Jul-2026, taking Dubai-South Africa to 56 weekly frequencies.1 South African Airways also implemented new codeshare partnerships with Turkish Airlines, TAAG Angola Airlines and CemAir.2 3 4